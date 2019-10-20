AKNU professor remanded in judicial custody for sexually harassing his students

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Professor N Surya Raghavendra, AKNU’s head of the English department, has been sent to a 14-day judicial remand after being taken into police custody for sexually harassing his students. He was arrested from Nandigama (Krishna) and produced before the Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate in Rajamahendravaram.

Meanwhile, Prakashnagar SI Sravani has been appointed the special enquiry officer to investigate the sexual harassment allegation against the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) professor. MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao visited the varsity and interacted with vice-chancellor P Suresh Verma.

He said an inquiry into the issue was underway and appropriate action would be taken based on the report to be submitted by the panel. The enquiry was expected to be completed in two days.

