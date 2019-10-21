Home States Andhra Pradesh

28,783 candidates take APSET, prelim key to be released on October 22

The preliminary key will be released on October 22 and any complaints will be taken till 5 pm of October 24.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

APSET chairman and AU vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy inspecting exam centres in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 28,783 candidates appeared for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2019) examination against 34,020 total applicants on Sunday. The exam was conducted peacefully in 60 centres across eight regional centres.

APSET chairman and Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy visited some of the centres in Visakhapatnam. As many as 6,557 candidates attended the test in Vizag, 4,369 in  Rajamahendravaram, 5,494 in Guntur, 1,352 in Nellore, 2,510 in Ananthapur, 3,399 in Tirupati, 1,936 in Kadapa and 3,166 in Kurnool.  

The preliminary key will be released on October 22 and any complaints will be taken till 5 pm on October 24.

