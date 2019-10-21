Maoists kill tribal in Vizag on suspicion of informer

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists allegedly killed a tribal near Chitrakayaputtu village in Bongaram panchayat on Sunday, branding him as a police informer.

The deceased was identified as Korra Ranga Rao (26) of Chitrakayaputtu, a former militia member of the CPI (Maoist).

Pedabayalu Sub-Inspector P Raja Rao said Ranga Rao worked as a militia member of the banned outfit between 2014 and 2016. He was arrested and sent to jail in 2016.

After his release from jail, he took up cultivation, leaving the extremist organisation. Ranga Rao was intercepted and gunned down by the Maoists while he was going to get the money due to him from a known person. The body is yet to reach the mandal headquarters as the incident happened in an interior area 30 km from Pedabayalu. Soon after getting the body, it will be sent for postmortem, the Sub-Inspector said. A case has been registered.