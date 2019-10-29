Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra sand crisis: Unemployed worker's video before killing self goes viral, sparks political row

Venkateswarlu's wife Raasi said both of them were out of work for the past four months and had no idea that he had taken a video before committing suicide.

Published: 29th October 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A selfie video posted by an unemployed plumber before ending his life has sparked a political slugfest in Andhra Pradesh. Polepalli Venkateswarlu (29), who hails from Gorantla outskirts of Guntur city, allegedly killed himself after "rendered jobless" due to scarcity of sand.

The opposition parties lashed out at the YSRCP government for making sand a scarce commodity, while the ruling party refuted the allegation stating that the situation arose due to heavy rains, which have filled all the rivers and canals to the brim.

Though Venkateswarlu had committed suicide on October 2, the controversial video surfaced on Sunday night. "There is no work to do and run the family. Even though I have told family members and others that I will manage somehow, the fact is that there is no job. I am ending my life in despair as I am not in a position to feed my family," he is heard saying in the video.

Venkateswarlu's wife Raasi said both of them were out of work for the past four months and had no idea that he had taken a video before committing suicide.

"We are under severe financial distress To make matters worse, our son fell sick and needs to undergo a surgery,'' she said.

The YSRC government is under fire for its 'failure' to ensure adequate supply of sand, which has hit the state's construction sector Tweeting the video, which went viral,

"Depressed to see workers committing suicide for five months without a job or families starving. The government should wake up at least now and provide compensation to the construction workers, who were rendered jobless due to scarcity of sand," Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on Twitter along with the video on Monday.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who called for a march in Visakhapatnam on November 3 against the YSRC government's 'failure' to come to the rescue of the construction workers, appealed to all the opposition parties in the State to wage a united fight for the cause of daily wagers.  "The BJP and the Left have already taken up the cause of workers. As responsible political parties, we all should join hands and fight for the lakhs of construction workers. I appeal to all parties to join our proposed march,'' Pawan Kalyan said.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana also criticised the ruling party saying that YSRC is only confined to paint the buildings in its party colours. "Labourers are not even getting Rs 150 as daily wages these days. This is the gift YSRC gave to the people who voted 151 MLAs of the party into the Assembly."

However, lashing out at TDP and Jana Sena for their 'malicious propaganda' against the government, YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh has said people are well aware of the circumstances that led to the scarcity of construction material. "It has become very difficult to mine sand in Krishna and Godavari rivers due to floods and heavy rains. The government have not created artificial scarcity of sand. Will artificial scarcity bring a good reputation to the government?" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government AP government AP construction worker suicide Andhra sand scarcity viral video Andhra Pradesh unemployment YSRCP government Andhra government Andhra Pradesh suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp