Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan threatens agitation if capital is shifted from Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Amaravati as a symbol of Telugu self-respect, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has warned the State government of agitation if the capital city is shifted from Amaravati.

Addressing an interactive meeting with farmers at his party office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Jana Sena chief said he was not seeing the proposed shifting of the capital just as a farmer issue, but as an important State issue.

“Any government which makes the farmers and people shed tears of agony will be shunted out. All are seeing what happened to former union minister P Chidambaram, who played an important role in the State bifurcation. Those who propose to shift the capital and make farmers suffer will learn a lesson,” he said.

Observing that the situation arose due to ego problems of two leaders, he said the foundation stone for Amaravati was laid by a powerful Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and shifting it was no less than insulting him.

Pawan Kalyan said power was not permanent and YSRC leaders should understand it and stop acting arrogantly, else they would face the same situation the TDP facing today.

“I respect democracy and decided not to criticise the government for 100 days, but the attitude adopted by the present government had made me change my decision. Today, it is thinking of what to destroy than thinking about what to construct, which is unfortunate,” the actor-turned-politician said. Advising Jagan Mohan Reddy to act responsibly, he said they would not sit silent if Capital is shifted from Amaravati. He also advised minister Botcha Satyanarayana to speak responsibly.

He said, if needed, he would take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar also spoke on the occasion.