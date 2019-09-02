Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil YS Viveka’s statue today

The Collector, along with SP Abhishek Mohanty, inspected the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit to the district.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District Collector C Hari Kiran has appealed to the people to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district a success. 

Later, speaking to the media, the Collector said that the Chief Minister would visit Idupulapaya to pay homage to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary. 
The Chief Minister would also go to Pulivendula, where he would unveil the statue of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and hold a meeting with the officials.

DFO Guru Prabhakar, RDO Naganna, PADA OSD Anil Kumar Reddy and municipal commissioner Narasimha Reddy were present.

