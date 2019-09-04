3-yr-old leopard found dead in Telugu Ganga canal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A three-year-old leopard was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telugu Ganga canal near Mittepalli village in Rudravaram forest range limits on Monday. Though officials said it was a natural death, rumours are rife that the leopard was poisoned to death by poachers.

Speaking to the media, Nandyal DFO Shankar Reddy said that no external injuries were found on the leopard’s body. “The remains of the leopard were sent for postmortem and the report would be sent to the wildlife institute,” he added.