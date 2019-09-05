After capital, now Andhra Pradesh government to review projects under AMRUT scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After initiating a review of all the projects in capital Amaravati, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has decided to examine the projects being implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the State. MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed the officials to examine the possibility of going for reverse tendering of projects which have been sanctioned but haven’t taken off and those which achieved less than 25 per cent of progress.

Under the AMRUT scheme, the State government, with financial support from the Centre, is executing various water supply, drainage and septage projects in the State. There are about 140 projects which have achieved at least 25 per cent progress, and around 35 which either haven’t been launched or registered less than 25 per cent of progress.

“The quality of works done in the said 140 works is to be inspected and a comprehensive report on the same has to be submitted. In the ones with less than 25 per cent of progress, the local MLA and municipal commissioners are directed to visit the project site and submit a report. A committee with officials should also examine the tender process and suggest the scope for reverse tendering to bring down the project cost, thus saving the exchequer’s money,” a statement from Botcha’s office explained. Communication has already been sent to the Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is in the process of preparing the reports.

Projects under scrutiny

140 projects have achieved at least

25 per cent progress

35 projects haven’t been launched or registered less than 25 per cent progress