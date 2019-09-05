Home States Andhra Pradesh

After capital, now Andhra Pradesh government to review projects under AMRUT scheme

Under the AMRUT scheme, the State government, with financial support from the Centre, is executing various water supply, drainage and septage projects in the State.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh MAUD minister (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After initiating a review of all the projects in capital Amaravati, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has decided to examine the projects being implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the State. MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed the officials to examine the possibility of going for reverse tendering of projects which have been sanctioned but haven’t taken off and those which achieved less than 25 per cent of progress.

Under the AMRUT scheme, the State government, with financial support from the Centre, is executing various water supply, drainage and septage projects in the State. There are about 140 projects which have achieved at least 25 per cent progress, and around 35 which either haven’t been launched or registered less than 25 per cent of progress.

“The quality of works done in the said 140 works is to be inspected and a comprehensive report on the same has to be submitted. In the ones with less than 25 per cent of progress, the local MLA and municipal commissioners are directed to visit the project site and submit a report. A committee with officials should also examine the tender process and suggest the scope for reverse tendering to bring down the project cost, thus saving the exchequer’s money,” a statement from Botcha’s office explained. Communication has already been sent to the Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is in the process of preparing the reports.

Projects under scrutiny

140 projects have achieved at least
25 per cent progress
35 projects haven’t been launched or registered less than 25 per cent progress

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Administration and Urban Development AMRUT scheme Amravati
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp