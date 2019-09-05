Home States Andhra Pradesh

Air India flights from Vizag to Vijayawada soon

Visakhapatnam will soon have flight services to Rajahmundry and Vijayawada.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam will soon have flight services to Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. While IndiGo has announced daily flights to Rajahmundry from September 17, Air India has confirmed time slots at the airport for its regular flight services to Vijayawada in the  evening. In all probability, Air India will operate flight services later this month. The slots confirmed for the Air India Vijayawada flight at Vizag are 8.55 pm and 9.20 pm.

The development assumes significance in the wake of two international airlines’ recent decision to operate flights from Vizag.Scoot Airlines, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, earlier announced that it will be operating services five times a week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from Vizag from Oct 27. The flight will depart Singapore at 8.45 pm and arrive in Vizag at 10 pm. It will  depart from Vizag at 11 pm. NokAir, which is launching flight services from Guwahati to Bangkok three days a week  from  October 28, is contemplating launching the service four days a week from the city from October 28.

Earlier, international airliner Thai Air Asia withdrew its service from Vizag. Sri Lanka Airlines and Silk Airlines of Singapore also followed suit soon. The airlines cited non-viability as the reason for the withdrawal of services.

President of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Vijay Mohan told TNIE that high ground handling charges being levied at  Visakhapatnam  by the Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) was one of the reasons for the withdrawal of services by the airlines.

He  said AIATSL was charging `85,000 per international flight at Vizag as against `35,000 at Hyderabad. This difference has to be bridged to make the international flights viable to operate from Visakhapatnam. He said Sri Lanka Airlines withdrew flight stating `1.5 crore loss. Ground handling charges it paid was much more than that amount. Vijay Mohan said that ground handling charges at Visakhapatnam should be the same as those prevailing at Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Navy has given slots for the operation of only eight flights at the Visakhapatnam airport during peak hours in the evening. It gave slots for two flights between 7 pm and 8 pm, three between 8 pm and  9 pm and three between 9 pm and 10 pm.

Speaking to TNIE, vice-president of AP Air Travellers Association O Naresh Kumar said the navy should immediately lift restrictions to pave the way for operating more flights by various airlines. He said the latest casualty due to restrictions was TrueJet service.  TrueJet proposed to operate a service from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam at 8.30 pm. However, it was denied the slot by the Navy, he said and added that this was giving rise to the demand for having a civilian airport to further the air traffic growth of Visakhapatnam.

AI approved slots

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight
Leaves Vijayawada at 7.55 pm and arrives at Vizag at  8.55 pm
Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada flight
Leaves Visakhapatnam at 9.20 pm and arrives at Vijayawada at 10.20 pm

IndiGo daily non-stop service

6E7923 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam departs Rajahmundry at 5.45 pm reaches Visakhapatnam 6.30 pm
6E7967 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry departs Visakhapatnam at 6.50 pm reaches Rajahmundry 7.40 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajahmundry Vijayawada Visakhapatnam IndiGo Air India Thai Air Asia
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp