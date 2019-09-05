Major boat mishap averted, 70 onboard safe

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A major mishap was averted when a country boat, with 70 passengers on it, suffered engine failure and violently drifted from its course due to the Godavari river flow. The incident took place near Pasuvullanka in Mummidivaram mandal on Wednesday.

The driver was able to manoeuvre the rough waters and managed to take the passengers to safety. According to information, the boat was shuttling between Pasuvullanka and Saladivaripalem. All 70 on board were from Pasuvullanka village.

It might be noted that last year on July 14, seven students died, after a country boat drowned between Pasuvullanka and Saladivaripalem. Only four bodies were recovered. The reason for the accident was also engine failure.

The then government had decided to build a bridge in the region in 2012 so that such accidents could be avoided. However, seven years later, its construction was yet to be completed.