Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three arrested for insulting YSRC Dalit MLA Undavalli Sridevi

Party leaders, SC/ST organisations stage protests in Mangalagiri, Pedakurapadu

Published: 05th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi

YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi being allegedly abused in the name of her caste during her visit to a Ganesh pandal in Anantavaram village of Tulluru Mandal on Monday. The police had arrested one person for the same on Tuesday.  

The accused, identified as Kommineni Sivaiah, Kommineni Sai and Kommineni Ramakrishna, were reportedly Telugu Desam men who allegedly prevented her from performing puja at the pandal and remarked that the place would lose its sanctity if the Dalit MLA broke a coconut there. An argument broke out the between the two parties, with Sridevi reportedly leaving in tears.  

Tulluru DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy said the arrests were made based on the complaint by YSRC leader Arepalli Joji with the Tulluru police. He added an inquiry into the issue was underway.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress’ local leaders and SC/ST organisations demanded that stern action be taken against the accused. YSRC cell president S Sandeep suggested that the police should take the matter seriously. SC/ST organisation and local leaders staged protests at Pedakurapadu and Mangalagiri.
 The Tadikonda MLA had gone to Anantavaram to pay tributes at a statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his death anniversary. Later, she went to the nearby Ganesh pandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi Ganesh pandal Anantavaram village Tulluru Mandal YSRC leader Arepalli Joji SC/ST organisations
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp