Three arrested for insulting YSRC Dalit MLA Undavalli Sridevi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi being allegedly abused in the name of her caste during her visit to a Ganesh pandal in Anantavaram village of Tulluru Mandal on Monday. The police had arrested one person for the same on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kommineni Sivaiah, Kommineni Sai and Kommineni Ramakrishna, were reportedly Telugu Desam men who allegedly prevented her from performing puja at the pandal and remarked that the place would lose its sanctity if the Dalit MLA broke a coconut there. An argument broke out the between the two parties, with Sridevi reportedly leaving in tears.

Tulluru DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy said the arrests were made based on the complaint by YSRC leader Arepalli Joji with the Tulluru police. He added an inquiry into the issue was underway.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress’ local leaders and SC/ST organisations demanded that stern action be taken against the accused. YSRC cell president S Sandeep suggested that the police should take the matter seriously. SC/ST organisation and local leaders staged protests at Pedakurapadu and Mangalagiri.

The Tadikonda MLA had gone to Anantavaram to pay tributes at a statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his death anniversary. Later, she went to the nearby Ganesh pandal.