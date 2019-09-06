Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flood threat to Kurnool due to rain in Karnataka

 With heavy rains in Karnataka, there is a fear of floods once again in Kurnool district as Tungabhadra Dam officials released 86,000 cusecs of water downstream by lifting 10 crest gates. 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With heavy rains in Karnataka, there is a fear of floods once again in Kurnool district as Tungabhadra Dam officials released 86,000 cusecs of water downstream by lifting 10 crest gates. 
The outflows may increase up to 1.5 lakh cusecs by late Thursday night, an official stated. District authorities alerted the people living adjacent to the river. 

On the other hand, Jurala project is also getting heavy inflows of Krishna water due to release of 1.1 lakh cusecs from Narayanpur reservoir due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. The project officials released 80,114 cusecs of water to Srisailam reservoir. 

“Presently, the Srisailam reservoir is getting 1,23, 354 cusecs of water from Jurala project via Krishna river. Tungabhadra water may reach the district by Friday afternoon,” the official said. Currently, there is 177.557 TMC of water in the dam against the total storage capacity of 215.81 TMC and the water level has reached 877.90 feet against the total of 885 feet. The dam officials released 67,556 cusecs of water to various canals.

