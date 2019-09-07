Vizag-Vijayawada SpiceJet flights soon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Here is good news for Vizagites. Two more new flights will be operated by SpiceJet  from here to Chennai and Vijayawada from November 1.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Here is good news for Vizagites. Two more new flights will be operated by SpiceJet from here to Chennai and Vijayawada from November 1. This new addition of flights comes close on the heels of an announcement by IndiGo and Air India to start flights to Rajahmundry and Vijayawada, a couple of days ago. Recently, Scoot Airlines, Nok Air, Air India and IndiGo announced new services from Vizag to Singapore, Bangkok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry.

Representatives of AP Air Travellers Association O Naresh Kumar, DS Verma and K Kumar Raja, in a statement, thanked SpiceJet for announcing services to Vijayawada and Chennai.

Naresh Kumar said increased air connectivity will help promote brand Vizag to attract investments. He said SpiceJet will operate regular service to Vijayawada and Chennai. Vizag-Chennai -Vijayawada route is high on demand.

Meanwhile, MP MVV Satyanarayana, in a statement, said SpiceJet responded positively to his request to launch services from the city. He said he would hold talks with Navy authorities to get more time slots during peak hours at Visakhapatnam airport so that more flights can be operated.

As per the proposed timings, SpiceJet flight leaves Chennai at 6.30 am and arrives at Visakhapatnam at 8 am. It leaves Visakhapatnam at 8.25 am and reaches Vijayawada at 9.30 am. The flight departs Vijayawada at 10 am and arrives at Visakhapatnam at 11 am.

The flight leaves Visakhapatnam for Chennai at 11.30 am and arrives at Chennai at 1 pm.

