Notices to hospitals in Krishna department violating dengue rules

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After some hospitals’ continuous indifferent attitude to rules, Krishna district health department has decided to issue notices to them. These have been diagnosing viral fever cases as dengue without getting confirmation through Elisa test. Apart from the empanelled hospitals, district officials are also planning to issue circular to small clinics and RMPs that treat viral fevers.

In the district, 18 private hospitals are empanelled to the district health administration and were earlier instructed to inform district officials about the viral fever cases. Upon receiving complaints on the treatment of viral fever cases from patients’ families, officials have decided to take strict action. Violating the guidelines would lead to the cancellation of registration of the hospitals now, said a district official.

Currently, cases of suspected dengue abound in the district with the number of confirmed cases being very few. Still the majority of viral fever cases are being treated as dengue with the hospital authorities not sending the samples for confirmation.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna DMHO T Murthy said, “There are very less number of dengue cases in the district. But we came to know that even the normal viral fevers are being diagnosed as dengue. So, we are going to take stern action. We have already instructed them and a set of dos and don’ts will also be issued soon.”