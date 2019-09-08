Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu centre to be shifted from Mysore to Nellore

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has given its nod to shift the centre from Mysore to NCERT campus in Nellore.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad took charge as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission, the long pending issue of shifting of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu has been resolved. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has given its nod to shift the centre from Mysore to NCERT campus in Nellore.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Lakshmi Prasad said, “After assuming charge as the Chairman of Language Commission, I have decided to focus on shifting of the centre, which has been pending from 2011. On August 25, I wrote a letter to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu regarding shifting of the Telugu language centre. On August 26, I personally met the Vice-President and discussed the issue. He immediately instructed the HRD Ministry to shift the centre.” After recognising Telugu as one of the classical languages, the Union Government set up the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu in the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore.

The attempts to shift the centre to Hyderabad by the government of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh had not materialised. Finally, the HRD Ministry had given its nod to shift the centre from Mysore to AP due to the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Centre of Excellence will soon start functioning from NCERT campus in Nellore, he added.

