3.6 lakh SC youths to be trained in skill development in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Co-operative Finance Corporation Ltd (APSCCFC) will be offering skill development and career upgradation training to the 3.6 lakh youths who registered themselves through a portal developed by the State government. The candidates will be trained in batches. Meanwhile, the APSCCFC officials are planning to collaborate with other government departments and filter the candidates who enrolled for training through them. The initiative is to develop vocational skills among the SC youths.

Though a large number of candidates were being given training in educational institutions and through the AP State Skill Development Corporation, a majority of SC youths were left out. Hence, the APSCCFC has come up with five types of skill development training programmes for those who enrol themselves online at youthwayap.gov.in.

Speaking to TNIE, Gandham Chandrudu, Managing Director of APSCCFC, said, “We are offering five types of training. As of now, over 3.6 lakh candidates, whose qualifications differ from SSC to graduation, have registered for training. The candidates enrolled at Youthway website can choose the type of training they want. We offer training to candidates after verifying their profile and eligibility. Currently, we are collaborating with various departments to ensure no repetition of enrolment. We are also planning to tie up with prestigious institutions as training partners.”

The training will be offered for wage employment, self-employment, upgradation of skills, competitive examinations and high end courses. Except for competitive exams, in all other categories, the training partners need to provide placement to a minimum of 70 per cent candidates. Free boarding and lodging will be provided to candidates during the training period, he added.