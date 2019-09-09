Crane goes up in flames in Visakhapatnam port

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a second incident within a fortnight, a crane went up in flames at the EQ berth in Visakhapatnam port in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire broke out in the engine room of crane belonging to Seapol Port Private limited while unloading urea from a ship at the berth.

A short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire. An alert driver of crane immediately alerted the personnel of fire department of the port who put out the flames immediately. The total extent of damage due to fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to port officials, operations at the berth resumed by morning after the fire was doused. An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

In the first incident, the Harbour Machine Crane also belonging to Seapol Private Limited was damaged when fire broke out in its engine room at WQ berth at port on August 26.