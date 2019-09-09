Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crane goes up in flames in Visakhapatnam port

According to port officials, operations at the berth resumed by morning after the fire was doused, and an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

Published: 09th September 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam crane accident

The fire broke out in the engine room of crane belonging to Seapol Port Private limited while unloading urea from a ship at the berth. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a second incident within a fortnight, a crane went up in flames at the EQ berth in Visakhapatnam port in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire broke out in the engine room of crane belonging to Seapol Port Private limited while unloading urea from a ship at the berth.

A short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire. An alert driver of crane immediately alerted the personnel of fire department of the port who put out the flames immediately. The total extent of damage due to fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to port officials, operations at the berth resumed by morning after the fire was doused. An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

In the first incident, the Harbour Machine Crane also belonging to Seapol Private Limited was damaged when fire broke out in its engine room at WQ berth at port on August 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam fire accident
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp