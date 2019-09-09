Titli-hit horticulturists to get more aid   

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Horticulture officials are gearing up to disburse additional compensation to the farmers affected by Titli cyclone. Although they paid Rs 282 crore as compensation to the farmers for the damage of coconut and cashew trees, following the promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Titli affected horticulturists in the district during his election campaign, Rs 283 crore will be distributed to them as additional compensation.

Jagan promised to pay Rs 1,500 per each coconut tree and Rs 20,000 per hectare of cashew trees in addition to the earlier compensation. The Chief Minister disbursed the compensation to 10 farmers on Friday and the amount was also deposited in their bank accounts. About 1.3 lakh farmers will receive additional compensation soon.

About 15 lakh coconut trees were uprooted in the Titli cyclone in the district, mostly in Uddanam region. Similarly, cashew trees in about 15,000 hectares were also damaged in the cyclone. The then government had paid Rs 1,500 per each coconut tree and Rs 30,000 per hectare of cashew orchard. About Rs 320 crore was released towards compensation for the damage of horticulture crops, particularly cashew and coconut crops.

Horticulture officials had disbursed Rs 282 crore to the farmers affected by the cyclone. Due to technical reasons, the disbursement of the rest of the amount has been pending, said RV Prasada Rao, assistant director of horticulture, Tekkali. He also said about Rs 283 crore was released as additional compensation to the Titli affected horticulturists. The amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries only after thorough verification.