Andhra University to conduct Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test from November 8

VISAKHAPATNAM: Now research aspirants need not get bogged down as a golden opportunity knocks their door. The Andhra University is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) for the second time. Giving details of the APRCET to media persons, AU vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy on Tuesday said people can now get into PhD and MPhil programmes for both full time and part-time in 14 universities of the State.

The notification for the test will be issued on September 11 and the online registration will begin from September 16. If the candidates do not submit the applications before October 10, they will have to pay a late fee of `2,000, the vice-chancellor informed. After September 16, no applications will be accepted, he added.

He said, “The APRCET will be conducted online from November 8 to 12 where the candidates will have a choice as the test is being conducted in 68 subjects and they can give a test in two subjects after paying an additional fee of `600 for the second subject.”The test will be conducted at Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmahendravaram, Nellore, Anantapuram, Kurnool, Kadapa, Tirupati and Hyderabad.