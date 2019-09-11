Home States Andhra Pradesh

House arrest won't stop us, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Several TDP leaders were put under house arrest by the police as preventive measure restraining them from participating in 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Wednesday that the incumbent state government cannot control him and other TDP leaders by putting them under house arrest.

Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention on Wednesday morning at a time they were about to leave for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. However, police locked the main gate of the residence when the TDP chief attempted to leave for Atmakur for party's 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

"I am warning the government and the police that they cannot play this type of politics and cannot arrest us like this and they cannot control us by putting us under house arrest. This government is violating human and fundamental rights," said N Chandrababu Naidu.

Several TDP leaders were put under house arrest by the police on Wednesday morning as preventive measure restraining them from participating in "Chalo Atmakur" rally.

TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

