Hyderabad will be made Union Territory after Maharashtra polls, claims senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan issued a controversial statement on Tuesday describing the ‘Thullur’ region in Guntur district, the current location of the capital city Amaravati, as a cursed place. He advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the capital from that place at the earliest before the new government becomes more unpopular and said “Tirupati is the most suitable location” for the new capital city.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Chinta Mohan said five years ago itself, he had advised the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against going to “cursed” Thullur. “He did not listen and made the place the new capital city. Today, he is left with just 23 MLAs, lost power and is not even in a position to save his own house, leave along with his party cadre in Palanadu. It is all because of cursed Thullur’,” he claimed.

The former minister observed that in the last 100 days, the Jagan’s government has become unpopular day by day as there was a lot of gap between what was said and what was being done. The former Tirupati MP claimed that Hyderabad will be made a Union Territory like Ladak, after Maharashtra elections.

He said there are various reasons for it, including the BJP’s strategy to have more members in the Rajya Sabha. Chinta Mohan also held TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal responsible for the death of TTD employee Lakshmi Narayana Yadav. “TTD EO not only pulled up Lakshmi but also transferred him to Mumbai. Depressed, Yadav suffered ill health and died,” he claimed.