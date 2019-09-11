Nellore woman shot by employer in S Arabia

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman from the district was shot dead allegedly by his employer in Saudi Arabia. Though the killing reportedly took place three days back, her family members came to know about the incident after receiving a call from her co-workers. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old G Ramanamma of Chabolu village of Marripadu Mandal. According to information reaching here, Ramanamma went to the Gulf country in search of livelihood.

Hailing from the upland area of Chabolu where there are not many employment options, Ramanamma went to the Gulf country in search of a job, family members said. Ramanamma, a mother of two sons and a daughter, had left for Saudi after the death of her husband. She left the children in the care of her relatives in the village.

Reports reaching here said the woman went to Saudi through a middleman from Atmakur and the police are trying to contact the agent to get more details about her death. The family members alleged that the woman was harassed by her employer. Police who confirmed the news of her death is trying to get more details about the incident. Her relatives have appealed to the government to take steps to bring the body to the village.