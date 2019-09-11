Tension prevails in Guntur over ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Setting the tone for a showdown with its political rival TDP, the ruling YSRC on Tuesday announced ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally with the alleged victims of the previous TDP government’s harassment on Wednesday, the day the Opposition TDP planning to hold a rally with the same name — Chalo Atmakur.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, a battery of YSRC leaders including MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Bolla Brahmanaidu and Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and others lashed out at TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create an issue out of nothing by building a false impression that Palnadu region is steeped in violence. “Palnadu region is peaceful,’’ they maintained.

“To counter the false propaganda of the TDP, the YSRC will also organise ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on the same day (Wednesday) during which the victims of harassment by former TDP ministers, MLAs and the former Assembly Speaker will narrate their tales and show the world how the then ruling party (TDP) had harassed YSRC leaders and supporters,’’ Ambati Rambabu said.

“While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard to bring in a corruption- free and transparent government, Chandrababu Naidu is trying to create an issue out of nothing,” the Sattenapalle MLA claimed. During the previous government, YSRC leaders, workers and sympathisers were driven out of their villages and cases were foisted against them. YSRC workers were harassed in Narsaraopeta, Vinukonda, Sattenapalle, Chilakaluripeta and other constituencies of the district, he alleged.

The ‘Chalo Atmakur’ of the YSRC will expose the misdeeds of TDP leaders, while they were in power and the real victims will share their experiences, the YSRC leaders said.“We will also proceed to Atmakur with the victims of harassment by TDP leaders including former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former MLAsYarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Prathipati Pulla Rao and others,’’ MLAs Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Bolla Brahmanaidu said.The YSRC’s ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally, the leaders said, will start from its party office in Guntur.

Four injured in clash between two families

Guntur: Four persons were injured in a clash between two families of TDP and YSRC supporters at Grandhasiri village in Atchampet mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday. Sakhamuri Venkaiah, Kilaru Srinu and his brother Sambaiah are relatives. While Sakhamuri and his daughter Pujita were YSRC supporters, Kilaru and his brother support the TDP. When a spat between Sakhamuri and Kilaru turned ugly, Pujita and Sambaiah tried to intervene. Pujita and her father suffered head injuries. They were shifted to the Guntur Government Hospital. Srinu and his brother were also injured