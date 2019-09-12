Heavy rains at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh over next 24 hrs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, heavy rains are very likely in the districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Southwest monsoons have been weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Currently, a low-pressure area over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh now lies over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level under the influence of low-pressure area, heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the Coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts. Meanwhile, there will be light to moderate rains in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.