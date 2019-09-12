Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC counters TDP, ‘exposes’ lies  

Published: 12th September 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To counter Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders’ allegations of YSRC activists torturing their supporters, leaders of the ruling party produced before the media ‘victims of harassment’ by the previous government and its supporters in Guntur on Wednesday. Godugula Subba Rao, one of the men brought by the YSRC leaders, said former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao’s son Siva Ram forcibly took his 17 acres of land, and occupied his hatchery located in Sattenapalli. 

Siva Ram then went on to file a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him, he stated, adding that he was forced to leave Sattenapalli fearing attacks from Kodela’s men. “I came back to the town only after Kodela suffered electoral defeat at the hands of Ambati Ram Babu.”

Another victim Achaiah alleged that Siva Ram had collected `20 lakh to give permission for a building on school premises in Sattenapalli. He said he lodged a complaint with the police after Amabati Ram Babu became the MLA in Sattenapalli, and that he received `10 lakh from Siva Ram due to the complaint. He added he was himself a TDP supporter, but still was harassed for money, which was collected for every work they did on behalf of the government.

MLA Ambati Ram Babu alleged that former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao, and former MLAs Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao of Gurajala and GV Anjaneyulu of Vinukonda harassed the public in their respective constituencies. The ‘victims’ came to the YSRC office in Guntur so that they can explain their issues to the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Atamakur. He alleged that ex-MLA Srinivasa Rao had filed a case against TVG Krishna, who filed cases about illegal mining in the court.MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy invited N Chandrababu Naidu to visit Atmakur for a debate with those ‘harassed’ by his government.

Comments

