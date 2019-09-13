Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited to sell all liquor brands after takeover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the YSRC government is set to take up liquor business from October as part of its promise to impose total prohibition in a phased manner, officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department are holding a series of meetings. Amid rumours that the government is going to sell select brands of liquor, the officials have clarified to the liquor manufacturers and suppliers that no such curbs will be enforced and all the brands having demand will be sold.

The State government recently announced the new liquor policy, under which the AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd will take over retail liquor outlets from the private operators from October. According to sources, the officials have informed that the government will not restrict any brands and sell them as per the demand.