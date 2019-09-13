‘Export-led growth critical for AP’, says Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy, who participated in the National Board of Trade (BoT) meeting held in Delhi on Thursday, explained the sectors the State government must focus on and requested the Centre, to enhance export capabilities in agriculture and food processing sectors.

“The Andhra Pradesh government sees exports as a priority area for development of the State with focus on the measures to identify new markets, develop new exportable products as per international standards and also enhance the entire trade ecosystem of the State,’’ he asserted.

Elaborating on the strategy to be adopted by the State government for achieving the target, he said a strong networking will be created with export promotion councils, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), NCTI and production sectoral association providing impetus to public private partnership. “The government will provide e-Governance support to exporters in the State and also maintain a strong analytical database of exports and exporters in AP in order to promote public-private initiative in developing competitive export infrastructure,’’ he explained. Stating that the government is focusing on shrimp and other marine products, meat and animal products, processed food products, horticulture products, spices and agricultural products, engineering goods exports, mineral and mine products, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, he appealed to the Centre to extend required support in this regard.

Besides urging the Centre to extend financial support in setting up logistics parks near Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports and Vijayawada for cargo exports, Gautham Reddy also sought special allocation of funds to set up large silos of cold storage units near port areas and major airports. He also requested the Centre, to reduce procedural formalities for exports and speedy redressal of exporters’ grievances, explore integration of SWIFT (Single Window Interface for Trade) system with AP Single Desk Portal.

Receiving an award from the Union Minister for Industry, Commerce and Railways Piyush Goyal, Mekapati asserted that Andhra Pradesh will occupy top position in logistics sector within a year.

As part of his visit to Delhi, Gautham Reddy called on Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed with him the construction of a sports academy in Atmakur constituency of Nellore district and also provide financial support to the family members of mountaineer Masthan Babu.