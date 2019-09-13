Malaria, dengue cases rising, may go viral in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Viral fevers such as malaria and dengue are rising across the State. Nearly 600 cases were reported in August alone. The coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur are the worst affected. However, the number of cases is less compared to previous years.

Since January, nearly 1,200 dengue and 2,000 malaria cases have been registered across the State. While dengue is rampant in semi-urban areas of coastal districts due to lack of proper sanitation, malaria cases are being reported mostly from rural and remote areas.

According to health officials, rainwater stagnation in the residential localities is resulting in the growth of mosquitoes that cause malaria and dengue. While interior areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts account for almost 50 per cent of total malaria cases in the State, urban and semi-urban areas of Visakhapatnam, Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari are witnessing a large number of dengue cases, according to statistical data.

Officials of the health department cite poor sanitation as the prime reason for rising dengue cases in the State. Since middle of August, there has been a spike in dengue cases, with nearly 150 cases being registered every week. In September, till 10, a total 298 dengue cases were registered in the State. Similarly, around 421 malaria cases in August and 100 in September were reported. Though unofficial reports point to death of some patients due to viral fevers, especially dengue, officials have not confirmed the same.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya Misra, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We are taking all the required measures to control viral fevers. Compared to the last year, the number of cases have come down.”

“We have deployed mobile clinics, health camps and awareness teams at village level. However, in urban and semi urban areas there are issues with sanitation. Civic and panchayat raj officials have to take measure to control mosquitoes,” health official said. Health officials say all medicines are available for treatment of malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

It may be mentioned here that around 4,000 cases of dengue have been registered in the neighbouring Telangana. A large number of people regularly travel between Hyderabad and several cities in AP, which may lead to spread of dengue in the State.