Home States Andhra Pradesh

Malaria, dengue cases rising, may go viral in state

Around 1,200 dengue, 2,000 malaria cases reported since Jan mostly in coastal districts

Published: 13th September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Viral fevers such as malaria and dengue are rising across the State. Nearly 600 cases were reported in August alone. The coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur are the worst affected. However, the number of cases is less compared to previous years. 

Since January, nearly 1,200 dengue and 2,000 malaria cases have been registered across the State. While dengue is rampant in semi-urban areas of coastal districts due to lack of proper sanitation, malaria cases are being reported mostly from rural and remote areas. 

According to health officials, rainwater stagnation in the residential localities is resulting in the growth of mosquitoes that cause malaria and dengue. While interior areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts account for almost 50 per cent of total malaria cases in the State, urban and semi-urban areas of Visakhapatnam, Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari are witnessing a large number of dengue cases, according to statistical data.

Officials of the health department cite poor sanitation as the prime reason for rising dengue cases in the State. Since middle of August, there has been a spike in dengue cases, with nearly 150 cases being registered every week. In September, till 10, a total 298 dengue cases were registered in the State. Similarly, around 421 malaria cases in August and 100 in September were reported. Though unofficial reports point to death of some patients due to viral fevers, especially dengue, officials have not confirmed the same.
Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya Misra, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We are taking all the required measures to control viral fevers. Compared to the last year, the number of cases have come down.”

“We have deployed mobile clinics, health camps and awareness teams at village level. However, in urban and semi urban areas there are issues with sanitation. Civic and panchayat raj officials have to take measure to control mosquitoes,” health official said. Health officials say all medicines are available for treatment of malaria, dengue and chikungunya.
It may be mentioned here that around 4,000 cases of dengue have been registered in the neighbouring Telangana. A large number of people regularly travel between Hyderabad and several cities in AP, which may lead to spread of dengue in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam malaria dengue East Godavari
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp