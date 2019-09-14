Home States Andhra Pradesh

False cases filed against TDP leaders out of political vendetta, says Chandrababu Naidu

Referring to the fresh land scam controversy surrounding Kutumba Rao, Naidu said it was a 43-year-old issue.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the YSRC government was filing false cases against his party leaders out of political vendetta, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the cases against former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Planning Board former vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao. Holding a meeting with the advocates of TDP legal cell in Guntur on Friday, Naidu said the YSRC government filed 12 false cases against TDP MLAs and former MLAs. The TDP is preparing a political action plan on the issue and will fight against the government, he said.

Referring to the fresh land scam controversy surrounding Kutumba Rao, Naidu said it was a 43-year-old issue. “Railways had taken the land belonging to Rao’s brothers. As no compensation was paid, they filed a case in 1997 and the High Court as well as Supreme Court gave judgements on the issue. The Railways after constructing a building and using it as a training college for 37 years without paying any compensation, informed the HC it was in no need of the land and also took back the `23 crore  it kept with the government.

However, the Railways filed another case and the SC gave status quo order on the issue. But, without issuing any legal notice, the State government set up boards at the land notwithstanding the status quo order,’’ he said.Alleging that the government was attempting to stifle the voice of Somireddy by implicating him in the false cases, Naidu said the real motive behind it was harassment of opposition leaders.

