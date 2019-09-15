Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government set to review irrigation projects, unlikely to cancel all

The Water Resources department is all set to begin the review of all previous TDP government’s irrigation projects, which have achieved less than 25 per cent progress.

Published: 15th September 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project.

A file photo of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project. Image used for representational purposes. | Express

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department is all set to begin the review of all previous TDP government’s irrigation projects, which have achieved less than 25 per cent progress. The officials said that the review will be done in two steps: To identify the projects to be completed on priority, and refer projects, found necessary, but were awarded at higher prices, to the expert committee. 

Contrary to some reports that the government ordered termination of all the tenders, the officials clarified that only those awarded at excess rates would be examined first. 

“In the first step, engineering officials have been asked to identify projects which are necessary. If they are found necessary, then we will examine the rates at which they were awarded. Those which were awarded at reasonable prices will be continued, even if they have not crossed the 25 per cent milestone in progress. The others will be referred to the expert committee, which will review and recommend the way forward,” a top official explained.

The two-step plan was deliberated at the review meeting held by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The official further reasoned, “We are aware that if we cancel the projects which were awarded at older rates, it will escalate the cost because of the present standard schedule of rates. Given the financial constraints, we can’t afford this. So, it’s not true that all will be cancelled.”  

The State government had issued orders cancelling all the works which were awarded, but not launched. Those with progress above 25 per cent are being reviewed by the expert committee constituted in June. 
Asked how the priority of the projects will be decided, the official explained that those which meet the immediate needs will be categorised by the engineers. 

“The process will begin shortly. The engineering officials from each district will evaluate and decide the projects to be completed immediately. We will review all the projects proposed and filter the list. The target is to complete most of them in the next four years,” another official explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Irrigation projects AP Irrigation projects
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp