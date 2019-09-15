Andhra government set to review irrigation projects, unlikely to cancel all

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department is all set to begin the review of all previous TDP government’s irrigation projects, which have achieved less than 25 per cent progress. The officials said that the review will be done in two steps: To identify the projects to be completed on priority, and refer projects, found necessary, but were awarded at higher prices, to the expert committee.

Contrary to some reports that the government ordered termination of all the tenders, the officials clarified that only those awarded at excess rates would be examined first.

“In the first step, engineering officials have been asked to identify projects which are necessary. If they are found necessary, then we will examine the rates at which they were awarded. Those which were awarded at reasonable prices will be continued, even if they have not crossed the 25 per cent milestone in progress. The others will be referred to the expert committee, which will review and recommend the way forward,” a top official explained.

The two-step plan was deliberated at the review meeting held by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The official further reasoned, “We are aware that if we cancel the projects which were awarded at older rates, it will escalate the cost because of the present standard schedule of rates. Given the financial constraints, we can’t afford this. So, it’s not true that all will be cancelled.”

The State government had issued orders cancelling all the works which were awarded, but not launched. Those with progress above 25 per cent are being reviewed by the expert committee constituted in June.

Asked how the priority of the projects will be decided, the official explained that those which meet the immediate needs will be categorised by the engineers.

“The process will begin shortly. The engineering officials from each district will evaluate and decide the projects to be completed immediately. We will review all the projects proposed and filter the list. The target is to complete most of them in the next four years,” another official explained.