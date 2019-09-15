PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of 12 lives in a boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh.

At least 12 people drowned and 17 others were rescued after a boat carrying them to a tourist spot capsized in the swollen Godavari river.

The boat was carrying around 60 people, including nine-member crew, and a search was on for others.

They had gone on a tour to see Papikondalu hills near the Godavari river. "Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy.