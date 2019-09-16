Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who was embroiled in furniture row, dies; suicide suspected

Ever since the TDP lost power in the Assembly elections, Sivaprasada Rao was embroiled in a number of controversies including the diversion of furniture from the Assembly to his house.

Published: 16th September 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 05:41 PM

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP senior leader and former speaker of AP Assembly Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao died at the Basvatarakam Indo-American Hospital here on Monday.

He was admitted to the hospital in the morning by family members following a heart complaint. As his condition was critical, the doctors kept him on ventilator support but could not save his life. He was 72.

But unconfirmed reports said that Siva Prasada Rao attempted suicide in the morning following which he was shifted to hospital. It is not yet known what had led him to take the extreme step, if he had committed suicide.

Doctor's report 

Ever since the TDP lost power in the Assembly elections to YSRC earlier this year, Sivaprasada Rao was embroiled in a number of controversies including the diversion of furniture from the Assembly to his house when it was being shifted from Hyderabad to Amaravati.

Siva Prasada Rao was the first speaker of the AP Assembly. He was a six-time MLA and was elected five times from Narasaraopet and in 2014 from Sattenapalli in Guntur district. He was with the party ever since its inception in 1983.

He was born in 1947 in Kandlagunta village in Nakrikallu in Guntur district.

