Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two responsible for Godavari boat tragedy detained, says Andhra Deputy CM

As many as 11 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons on board capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 16th September 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

The sunken Royal Vashista in the river Godavari near Kachuluru. Some of the survivors of boat tragedy being taken to Rajahmundry | Express

By ANI

RAJAHMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said that two people responsible for the Godavari boat tragedy were detained here.

Asserting that strict action will be taken against the culprits accountable for the mishap, Srinivas said: "We came to know that two persons related to the boat tragedy were detained. We will soon nab all the main culprits and strict action will be taken against them."

ALSO READ | Godavari boat tragedy: Toll rises to 12, search on for 35 missing

"Be it officials, private persons or anybody, the Chief Minister has categorically ordered not to spare anyone in connection with the mishap," the state Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education added.

As many as 12 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons on board capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Directing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari boat tragedy Andhra boat accident
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp