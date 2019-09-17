Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's death 

The 72-year old leader was last month slapped with a criminal case by the Andhra Pradesh police for alleged illegal possession of furniture of the assembly.

Published: 17th September 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Holding the YSRC Government responsible for the death of former Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a CBI inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of Kodela. 

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of  Kodela Siva Prasada Rao are being brought to Guntur from Hyderabad. It is expected to reach Guntur around 3 pm. It will be kept for 2-3 hours at Telugu Desam party-state office, so people can pay their last respects.

Uneasy calm prevails in Narasaropet, where Kodela Siva Prasada Rao had been residing since he started practising medicine. Several of his followers and supporters along with common people visited his residence and offered floral tributes.  

READ | Kodela told me he was having sleepless nights because of YSRC govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam to accord state funeral to the former Speaker and make needed arrangements for the same.

The time and place of the last rites will be finalized after Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son Siva Rao returns from Kenya. He is expected in Guntur between 3-4 p.m.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in Guntur and Narasaropet as a precautionary measure. Speaking to media persons, Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police R Jayalakshmi said additional forces have been deployed in Narasaraopet to prevent any untoward incidents. Section 144 has also been imposed and vehicular traffic to both Guntur and Narasaraopet is being regularised. 

READ | Reputed doctor, controversial politician: The many facets of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Several TDP leaders and well-wishers of Kodela Siva Prasadas Rao started arriving in Guntur to pay homage. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp