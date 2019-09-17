Kodela death case: Botcha Satyanarayana denies harassment, seeks probe into case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress senior leaders and ministers on Monday demanded that the Telangana government conduct a thorough probe into the alleged suicide of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and raised questions over the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy. Speaking to the media, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, and expressed shock over Kodela’s sudden demise. However, he said since there were conflicting reports on the cause of his death, and he being a senior politician, it was imperative to conduct a comprehensive enquiry.

“I urge the Telangana government to order a probe and ensure that evidence is not tampered with. Reports say it could be suicide, heart attack etc... if there are hospitals nearby Kodela’s residence in Hyderabad. Why wasn’t he rushed to one of them and why was he taken to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital? This raises doubts,” he said.

Botsa scoffed at TDP’s allegation that harassment by the YSRC government led to the death of its leader. “The government has not put Kodela under any pressure. We did not file any cases against him. Those who suffered due to Kodela approached the police. TDP is trying to politicise the death of Kodela,” he asserted.

His colleague Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose made comments that were poor in taste. He told reporters that since Kodela stole public property, he could not show his face to the people and opined it could have been the cause of his suicide. “Who asked them to steal? Who asked them to kill themselves? It is unfortunate,” he said.

YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu also echoed Botsa views and demanded that a thorough probe be conducted. He said it is the responsibility of the Telangana government to place the facts before the people.