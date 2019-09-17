Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lack of coordination angers CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

New panel with spl chief secy as its head to submit report in three weeks, to ensure control rooms are set up

Published: 17th September 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with one of the survivors of the Sunday’s boat tragedy at Rajamahendravaram hospital on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAHMUNDRY: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the boat mishap site and later, at a review meeting, expressed his anger over the absolute lack of coordination among the different departments, namely irrigation, police and tourism departments, in regulating private boat operators.

Chairing the meeting at the sub-collector’s office, the Chief Minister posed a series of questions to which the officials had no answer. “If government boats were stopped due to flood inflows, why were private boats allowed to operate? What answer do you have? Why were no control rooms set up at important points as per the GO issued last year?” he asked when officials informed him that the five government boats operating in the Godavari were stopped. The control rooms were to be set up jointly by the irrigation, police and tourism departments.

Cautioning that accidents like the latest one should not recur, he said the panel being formed with irrigation special chief secretary as its head to suggest measures for the same. It will submit a report in three weeks, action on the same should start from the fourth week. It will be the responsibility of the panel to ensure control rooms are set up.

The Kakinada Port officials informed the Chief Minister that they had the authority only to issue licence to the boats but not to grant permits for routes. It came to light during the meeting that the ill-fated boat’s licence was extended. With the replies given by the irrigation and tourism department officials, the Chief Minister was left wondering if there was any sort of coordination between the departments.

“If tourism department cannot stop private boats, what about the irrigation department? There is no regulatory mechanism at all. Knowing well that government boats were withdrawn, how could the police let private boats operate? They conducted checks for alcohol in the boats and clicked passengers’ photos but did not bother to think why the private boats are operating in the first place,” he said. Taking serious note of the lapses, he felt nobody seems bothered about anything which is the main reason for the accident. He directed the officials to immediately set up control rooms to monitor and regulate movement of boats on the river. He also questioned as to why can’t private operations be completely banned if it was felt they couldn’t be regulated. Recalling that ex gratia of `10 lakh was announced for the bereaved families, Rs 3 lakh for the injured and Rs one lakh for the survivors, he pointed out that the solatium was being paid since the government was on the wrong side.

When the Chief Minister enquired about the rescue operations, the officials said that the boat was lying at a depth of 300 meters and the location was identified. “Recover the boat as soon as possible,’’ Jagan said and added that if necessary, Navy and expert divers should be pressed into service.Telangana Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao, Ministers Alla Nani, Sucharita, Subhas Chandra Bose, Kanna Babu and others were present at the meeting.

Panel on accident
A committee headed by irrigation department special chief secretary formed to look into the circumstances that led to the boat accident and suggest corrective measures will submit its report in three weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy GO Godavari Tourism Department officials
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp