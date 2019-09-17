Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Kurnool district submerged in floodwaters

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The incessant rains lashing several mandals of Kurnool district submerged the famous Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Mahanandi mandal of the district. Coupled with rains in the Mahanandi temple town, the water from upstream Kundu river submerged the entire town and also the temple.

The two temple ponds (Konerus) got filled up and the rainwater filled the entire temple premises. Water entered the sanctum santorum of the temple. The sanctum was filled to three feet depth and water was flowing over the Mahadwaram (main entrance) forcing the temple priests to stop all kind of rituals. Devotees are not allowed inside the temple.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 17 mandals in Nandyala division of the district were receiving heavy rains and the local streams and rivulets including Paleru, Rallavaagu, Vakkaleru and Nallagunta overflowing. On Monday, the division received 22 cm of rainfall while the same amount of rainfall is continuing on Tuesday also.

The floods to Kundu river damaged the railway tracks at Gajulapalli forcing the officials to halt plying of some trains. Trains plying on Hubli-Vijayawada section are affected.