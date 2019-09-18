Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram hospital reverberates with cries of relatives as bodies arrive

Various Ministers made a beeline to the hospital to console the relatives of the deceased and assured them all help from the government. 

Published: 18th September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:29 PM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Confusion prevailed at the Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital on Tuesday, with anxious relatives of the persons missing in the boat tragedy running helter-skelter, as bodies, retrieved by the search and rescue teams, were being brought to the hospital for post-mortem one after another. Since the break of dawn, hospital authorities were busy dispatching ambulances to various spots along the river course in East and West Godavari districts for picking up the bodies. Bodies arrived at the hospital till evening. 

“We have engaged as many as 15 doctors to do the post-mortem. As the mortuary proved insufficient, we organised a big tent outside the mortuary to perform the procedure,” DCHS Dr Ramesh Kishore said. Led by Ramachandrapuram RDO G Ganesh Kumar, a team of five tehsildars, four SPs, four DSPs, six CIs, and 18 SIs performed inquest and assisted the relatives in identifying the bodies. As soon as the bodies were brought in, its description was announced on the public address system and a photograph was displayed on the temporary notice board. 

The officials were seen patiently explaining to relatives of the deceased identified to be from Visakhapatnam, the need for shifting the bodies immediately as they were decomposing at a faster rate. One Durgam Madhulatha, who saw the body of her daughter and later her husband, was completely shattered.

Viplava Kumari, a teacher from Narasapur, who was waiting at the hospital since Monday morning to enquire about her husband Harish Gangadhar, was found frantically searching for her husband, who was  not among the 20 bodies brought to the hospital on Tuesday. Various Ministers made a beeline to the hospital to console the relatives of the deceased and assured them all help from the government. 

