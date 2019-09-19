AP Beverages Corporation Limited to get four per cent liquor commission?

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is all set to take over liquor business in the State through the AP Beverages Corporation Ltd (APBCL) from October 1, is contemplating to increase the number of liquor shops by the end of this month. It is also planning to give four per cent commission to the APBCL.

At present, the store owners are being given a 10 per cent commission. “As the APBCL will have to maintain shops and pay rent and salaries to the staff being recruited as salesman and supervisor in the shops, we are contemplating to give four per cent as commission so that the corporation can maintain the outlets on its own,’’ a senior official told TNIE.

As the government is keen on reducing the number of shops, the business will come down to some extent. But, the saving in commission will help it maintain the revenue. Moreover, the State government will increase the price of liquor soon, sources maintained.

“We are planning to open most of the shops (out of 3,500) by the end of this month so as to take over the sales without any hiccups from October 1,’’ an official said. Meanwhile, the liquor shop owners are in a hurry to empty stocks by giving offers to customers.