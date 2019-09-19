Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kodela was in touch with us week before suicide: Andhra Pradesh BJP

He felt ignored and unhappy. That is the reason he wanted to meet Amit Shah in New Delhi,” Raja observed.

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC and the TDP leaders have been accusing each other of being responsible for the suicide of Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, the issue took a new political turn when BJP leaders made a startling revelation that the former Assembly speaker expressed interest to join the saffron party after feeling ‘abandoned’.

They claimed that Kodela was in touch with the BJP central leadership even a week before the suicide, and added that if all went well, Kodela would have met BJP national president Amit Shah later this month.
State official spokesperson and co-ordinator of State party affairs in New Delhi Raghuram Purighalla

said,“Kodela had asked for our national president’s appointment and said he would visit New Delhi once it is finalised. Even a week ago, he was in touch with a senior BJP leader. He felt that the TDP didn’t protect him during the recent trying times despite working for the party decides,” Purighalla told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Another state official spokesperson KV Lakshmipathi Raja concurred with the same. “It is a fact that Kodela was in touch with the BJP. He felt ignored and unhappy. That is the reason he wanted to meet Amit Shah in New Delhi,” Raja observed.

