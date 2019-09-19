Programme to ‘purify’ land records in 56 villages of Prakasam 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The revenue department has completed arrangements for land record purification programme to be conducted in 56 villages of Prakasam district on Thursday.

Twenty selected villages are from Ongole revenue division, 24 from Kandukur and 12 from Markapuram division.

The following verifications will be done as part of the programme: corrections with accurate mutations of the deceased landholders’ legal heirs, corrections of records for which lands were registered but particulars were not changed, correction of mutations after confirming the legal successors’ rights, verification of those landholders who own several properties and change of notional land accounts to regular land accounts

As such, the officials will also conduct ‘grama sabha’ programmes on Thursday at all selected villages.

District Collector Pola Bhaskar, joint collector and other revenue officials will participate in the event at Lingasamudram Mandal headquarters.

“As part of the land record purification programme, we have selected one village from each of 56 mandals in the district. At Lingasamudram, we have deployed 30 village surveyors, and 38 village revenue officers and revenue inspectors so that procedure can be expedited,” Collector Pola Bhaskar explained, urging all the landholders to best utilise the opportunity.