Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department transfers 105 departmental engineers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive rejig of the engineering staff, the Water Resources department transferred and gave posting to 105 chief engineers, executive engineers, deputy superintending engineers and other cadres. According to the order issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das on Thursday, the transfers and posting orders were issued in relaxation of the ban on transfers of government employees in their native districts. The order also includes posting to those, who have been working in other departments on deputation.

It may be noted here that the State government, in the last week of June, had relaxed the ban on transfers for two weeks and had asked the employees to place a request seeking new posting. Subsequently, the engineer-in-chief (admin) of the Water Resources Department had written to the department with the requests. With the finance department giving its concurrence, the department issued orders of transfers of engineers.