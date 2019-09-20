CM Reddy asks officials to ensure quality rice distribution across state from April 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take necessary steps for the distribution of quality rice in all the districts from April 1, 2020. He was speaking at a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

The Chief Minister asked Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar about the response on the distribution of quality rice for 8.6 lakh white ration card holders in Srikakulam district. The commissioner said the scheme has been evoking a good response from the public.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to collect the required quantity of quality rice to be distributed to around 1.47 crore white ration cardholders across the State from April 1. Jagan told the officials to create awareness among the people on returning the rice bags for recycling. He also instructed officials to make arrangements to issue new ration cards in December.