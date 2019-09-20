Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool woman cuts off husband’s genitals to defend her father

According to police, Younus, had married Haseena, 21, two years ago.

KURNOOL: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Proving this famous line from an English play correct, a woman first attacked her husband with chilli powder and later chopped off his genitals at Ramapuram in Gadivemula mandal on Thursday.  The profusely bleeding victim, S Younus, 23, was rushed to the Government General Hospital at Nandyal.   

According to police, Younus had married Haseena, 21, two years ago. The couple spent the first year of their married life happily, but they fell apart after they had differences of opinion on several issues.  Two days ago, Younus came to his father-in-law’s village and demanded that Haseena be sent with him.

The argument between Younus and his in-laws turned to a physical fight soon. When Younus allegedly tried to attack his father-in-law, Haseena threw chilli powder in his eyes and overpowered him. While Younus was writhing in pain, she c cut off his genitals.

TAGS
Gadivemula mandal Ramapuram Government General Hospital Nandyal husband wife fight
