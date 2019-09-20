YSRC leaders should be ashamed of accusing me: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a broadside against the YSRC government and held it responsible for the suicide of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. The Leader of the Opposition also took potshots at the police for “dancing to the tunes of the government”. Naidu also took exception to the remarks of the ruling YSRC leaders holding him responsible for Kodela’s death.

“YSRC leaders should feel ashamed of their remarks. When Kodela was alive, the ruling party leaders demanded me to suspend him from the party and now they are alleging that I didn’t protect him,” he pointed out and asserted that cases and allegations propagated through social media led to the tragic end of Kodela. Naidu, along with a delegation of TDP leaders, called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a representation mentioning the alleged factors that drove Kodela to take the extreme step.

Later, addressing a press conference here, Naidu said, “The government drove Kodela to suicide by filing various cases against him. It is common to provide furniture for chief minister, ministers, speakers and taking them back once their tenure ends is the responsibility of officials concerned and the government. Though Kodela himself wrote a letter on June 7 to the Assembly Secretary to take back the furniture or calculate the amount of furniture so as to enable him to pay the amount, it was not acknowledged. Kodela wrote to the Speaker on August 20,” he said.