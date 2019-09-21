After court order, dry ganja worth Rs 15 crore destroyed at Kapuluppada

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam rural police on Friday destroyed 63,879 kgs of dry ganja worth around Rs 15 crore in the presence of Drugs Disposal Committee following the court order at Kapuluppada dumping yard here on Friday.

The contraband was seized in 455 cases under 13 police stations and it had been lying in the police stations for the past 10 years.

Drug Disposal Committee members DIG LKV Ragna Rao, SP Attada Bapuji, and Deputy Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition T Srinivasa Rao supervised the destruction of the contraband.The seized contraband included 13,368 kg under G Madugula police station, 8,967 kg under Rolugonta and 7,879 kg under Kothakota police station. Break up of 455 cases is as follows: Paderu 89, Hukumpeta 22, Munchingput 22, Pedabayalu 16, Anantagiri 39. G Madugula 91, Kothakota 39, Ravikamatam 30, Rolugunta 69, Makavaripalem 3, Anakapalle 6, Kasimkota 19 and Sabbavaram 10.

According to police, 63 seized vehicles in Narsipatnam rural and Kothakota circles fetched `25.30 lakh when they were auctioned on March 27 last year.