Andhra Pradesh government cancels bauxite mining in Vizag Agency  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken a decision to scrap the bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam Agency area. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has signed a file related to the cancellation of bauxite mining lease in 3,030 acres of land allocated to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

Before the Assembly elections, Jagan had promised to cancel bauxite mining in the Agency area after coming to power in the State.

An official of the AP Mineral Development Corporation said the State government would issue an order cancelling the bauxite mining soon and seek approval of the Centre for the same.

Denouncing the bauxite mining agreements, Maoists, as well as tribals in Agency area, had expressed resentment and organised protests though the previous TDP government issued a statement that it would cancel the mining.

The Maoists gunned down Araku TDP legislator Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda mandal of Visakhapatnam district a year ago accusing them of supporting the bauxite mining.