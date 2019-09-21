Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Goutham Reddy welcomes South Korea to invest in electric vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has appealed to the South Korean officials to invest in electric vehicles and infrastructure facilities in AP. The delegation of South Korea evinced interest in constructing bridges on rivers with advanced facilities during an interaction with the minister at the Secretariat on Friday.

Asserting that the government was trying to improve transparency in the revenue department using blockchain technology, he said efforts were on to bring a new policy to promote electric vehicles.

Explaining about the infrastructure development programmes in the State for the next five years under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he also said a new policy related to IT and industrial sector will be released soon. He further discussed start-ups and industrial complexes in the State.

APIIC chairperson RK Roja, Principal Secretary (Industries and Investments) Rajath Bhargava, Principal Secretary (IT) Anoop Singh and others were present.