APCRDA notice to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's house again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the reply given by the owner of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, Lingamaneni Ramesh, was not satisfactory, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has served ‘confirmation order’ directing the concerned to remove the G+1 structure within seven days.

The notice, which was served to the owner of the residence in Undavalli late on September 19, also said that the APCRDA shall proceed with the demolition if the owner does not comply with the order. A copy has been sent to the occupant, N Chandrababu Naidu, “for information and necessary action to vacate the premises”.

The APCRDA on June 27 served preliminary show-cause notice to Lingamaneni Ramesh stating that the building in question was built sans requisite permissions and that section 115(1) of APCRDA Act mandates demolition of illegal structures within seven days. It had given seven days' time for the owner to respond.

On July 4, Ramesh replied seeking a personal meeting with the APCRDA commissioner. The owner, through his General Power of Attorney and advocates MDN Nageswara Gupta and Gogusetti Venkateswara Rao, represented the case at the personal hearing and sought 10 more days for filing documents and other requisites.

“However, even after ten days (which ended on July 25), no related documents were filed. An order dated September 19 was issued duly addressing the issues raised by your letter dated July 15. Further, the reply to the show-cause notice is not to the satisfaction of this authority, thus, this office has authority to enforce the rules corresponding to the unauthorized developments notified vide GO MS 678 (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) dated September 7, 2009, and as per fifth schedule of APCRDA Act, 2014, read with section 152. Therefore, confirmation orders have been issued to remove the said development in the premises within seven days from the date of issue of this order,” the confirmation order read.

It further noted that “if the said unauthorized development is not removed by you within seven days of receipt of the order, APCRDA shall proceed to remove the same.”