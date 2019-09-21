Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consultative Committee on IT Industry to take a call on incentives to industries

Committee has 14 officials from different depts as members

Published: 21st September 2019 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order constituting Consultative Committee on IT Industry (CCITI) for taking a call on various incentives to IT, ITES, electronics and start-up companies. The CCITI has 14 officials from different government departments. 

The CCITI will act as a single-window for granting incentives announced through the IT Policy-2014-2020, Electronics Policy 2014-2020, AP Innovation and Start-up Policy and Digital Technology Park (DTP) Policy 2017- 2020.

Principal Secretary (IT, Electronics and Commerce department) will be the Chairman and Joint Director of IT Promotions will be the  Convener of the CCITI. 

Special Secretary (IE, E and Commerce), CMD or representative of AP Transco, Managing Director or representative of APEPDCL/APSPDCL, Commissioner and IG or representative of Stamps and Registration department, VC & MD or representative of the APIIC, representative of Commissioner (Labour Department), representative of Commissioner (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), representative of Commissioner (Industries), Director or representative of Software Technology Parks of India, Development Commissioner or representative of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone and two IT advisors are the members of the committee. 

Any representative from IT industry/association/ government/ district collectors/AP Urban Development Authorities/Municipal Corporations/experts/ professionals will be included as members as and when required.

Andhra Pradesh government Consultative Committee on IT Industry CCITI IT Policy-2014 AP Innovation and Start-up Policy Digital Technology Park
